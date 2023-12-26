Holguin, Cuba.- Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero urged this Sunday at the 9th ordinary session of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power of Gibara in Holguin, urged to strengthen agriculture in the municipalities from their own potential, to meet the needs of the people.

The meeting examined the estimated closing of the Economy Plan, the behavior of the main indicators and its projection for the coming year, which prioritizes the sectors of food production, tourism and fishing.

The Prime Minister affirmed that agriculture is the wealth of a people, so it is necessary to provide support, follow-up and accompaniment to farmers, increase internal control and confront illegalities and intermediaries that stagnate and inflate the processes of purchase and sale of products.

Taking advantage of the installed material capacities and those that are being exploited and are underutilized, to increase manufacturing, reduce imports and channel the economy, should be primary objectives, he said.

The Cuban Head of Government checked the most significant investments for 2023, among which are the repair of the road from Gibara to Caletones, and the Gustavo Aldereguía General Hospital, the latter paralyzed for exceeding the budget; and pointed out the fulfillment of the new maintenance plan, which includes 32 works that benefit the people of Gibara.

He also added that there are still some work objectives for 2024, such as avoiding the stagnation of tourism, advancing in the support to fishermen, recovering the spinning mill, improving the linkage with non-state management and continuing with the social programs that favor people and communities in vulnerable situations.

Among the problems discussed were the non-compliance of some entities, affected by the current economic and electro-energetic context, the deficit of raw material and the intense drought. Marrero pointed out that the people are the main indicator, so it is necessary to identify the deficiencies and generate precise solutions.

Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Party in the province; Manuel Francisco Hernández Aguilera, governor of Holguín, together with other political and government authorities in the territory participated in the exchange