Havana, Cuba.- The 1st International Seminar on Parliamentary Diplomacy begins today in Havana, with the participation of legislators, scholars, experts and researchers from 18 countries, in addition to Cuba.

It is convened by the Higher Institute of International Relations and the International Relations Commission of the National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament).

As confirmed by the organizers, the keynote conferences and debates in plenary sessions will take place in the National Capitol, headquarters of the Assembly, and will discuss the evolution, efforts, roles, strategies and practices of congressmen on universal issues.

The need to strengthen and comply with international law, the defense of the multilateral system, the challenges of global development and climate change, and legislative performance to protect human rights, are some of the topics that will be debated.

Legislators and diplomats with vast experience from Angola, Argentina, Ecuador, Haiti, Venezuela, Russia, and Namibia, among other nations, responded to the call and will debate these issues at the Seminar, whose closing is scheduled for tomorrow.