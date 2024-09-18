Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 3rd International Exhibition of Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency will begin today, and among its fundamental activities will be information on Cuba’s Strategy for the transition towards clean sources.

The biannual event will take place at the Pabexpo fairgrounds until September 20 and will feature an investment forum for changing the energy matrix, workshops, dialogue tables, and a forum on sustainable energy with keynote lectures by personalities from international organizations and national entities.

Under the motto A new opportunity to participate in Cuba’s energy transition, the professional platform will bring together high-level entrepreneurs, investors and experts to exchange experiences and technological advances.

The investment forum will promote foreign investment in the generation of electricity and other energy projects such as the use of biomass and solar energy. It will also show the opportunities to establish alliances between small national and foreign companies to undertake small and medium-scale investment projects.

Meanwhile, the sustainable energy forum will include the international workshop on innovative schemes for financing the energy transition, and a dialogue table on the promotion of renewable sources and energy efficiency in local development.

The Fair is considered a professional platform for access to markets and the identification of new opportunities for energy investments in Cuba and other countries in the Caribbean region. Among its core topics, it will address the use of biomass, electric mobility, wind turbines, valorization energy from urban solid waste.

The event was coordinated by the Ministry of Energy and Mines, together with the Palco business group, with the support of the European Union through the EU-Cuba Experience Exchange project for the promotion of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency in the island.