Havana, Cuba.- Member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, Roberto Morales Ojeda, visited Cuban television and radio stations on Tuesday, where he exchanged views with executives and workers on production routines, the functioning of the ICS (the Institute of Information and Social Communications) and the Law of Social Communications that will come into force in October.

During the tour, the delegation visited Cubavisión Internacional, the Educational Channel, Canal Caribe, Radio Rebelde, Radio Taino and Radio Reloj, as well as several television studios and the headquarters of the Cuban Television Ballet.

In the media included in the experiment for the modernization of the press, Morales Ojeda was interested in the progress of the editorial, economic and technological transformation, and the impact that this experience has on the quality of programming and on work collectives.

He also praised how youth, experience and talent come together, and praised the importance that the country’s top leadership gives to Social Communications, a strategic pillar in government management.

Accompanying Roberto Morales Ojeda on the tour were Marydé Fernández López, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and deputy head of the Ideological Department; and Alfonso Noya Martínez, president of the Institute of Information and Social Communications, ICS.