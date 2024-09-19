Share

Havana, Cuba.- The general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and president of the nation, To Lam, will make a state visit to Cuba next week at the invitation of Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Cuba will be the first country in the Western Hemisphere to which the Vietnamese leader travels, and the second in his capacity as President of the Republic and Secretary General of the CPV.

His stay in Havana will coincide with the commemoration, on September 25, of the 61st anniversary of the creation of the Cuban Committee of Solidarity with South Vietnam, the first of its kind in the world and predecessor of the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Association.

On December 2, 1960, Cuba became the first country in the Western Hemisphere to establish full diplomatic relations with Vietnam, and in 1969 it was also a pioneer in recognizing the Provisional Revolutionary Government of South Vietnam and opening an embassy in the jungles of Tay Ninh.