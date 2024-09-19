Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 1st International Seminar on Parliamentary Diplomacy will conclude today in Havana, after opening this Wednesday with the participation of legislators, leaders, scholars and researchers from 18 countries.

According to the president of the Higher Institute of International Relations (ISRI), Rogelio Sierra, the event “stands as a crucial space to reflect on the fundamental role that parliamentarians play in building a better world”.

When inaugurating the seminar at the National Capitol, headquarters of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), Sierra highlighted the importance of parliaments to guarantee more just, peaceful, prosperous and inclusive societies.

This Wednesday, attendees exchanged opinions and debated practices about the main challenges of global development and the multilateral system; while today they will debate the need to strengthen and comply with international law to protect human rights, among other topics.