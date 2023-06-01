Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed his appreciation for the exchange with the RT en Español team during an exclusive interview at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana. “It was a pleasure to talk, even if only […]

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed his appreciation for the exchange with the RT en Español team during an exclusive interview at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana.

“It was a pleasure to talk, even if only for a few minutes, with Aliana Nieves and the RT en Español team. For all that Cuba is grateful to Russia and for the professionalism of the journalist, another daughter of the historic Cuban-Russian relationship,” the head of state stressed on his Twitter profile.

In a nearly 50-minute dialogue, the president offered his assessments on the Cuba-Russia relationship and the latest agreements between the two nations, as well as the political and economic situation in the world.

Díaz-Canel referred to the recently approved Law on Social Communication in the Caribbean nation, and to the media and manipulation campaign that the United States is waging against his country.

He also denounced the pressures exerted by successive White House governments against Cuba through the economic, commercial and financial blockade.

He also underscored the excellent state of political relations between Cuba and Russia, which today allows for greater cooperation in several sectors, including energy.

The Cuban leader condemned the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) towards Russia’s borders, as well as the excessive economic measures of the West against the Slavic giant.

He also described the BRICS group (formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) as an important alternative to the international economic order in the face of the hegemony of the dollar.