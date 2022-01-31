Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, expressed today his condolences for the death of renowned singer, music promoter and social activist Suylen Milanes, who passed away on Sunday due to a stroke.

“A sad and painful piece of news. Our condolences to the family and friends of Suylen Milanes Benett, vocalist of important bands, soloist and recognized in the artistic world for her work as cultural promoter of feminism,” the president wrote in Twitter.

Suylen Milanes passed away in Havana on January 30, at the age of 50, after several days hospitalized at the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery in Havana, where she was treated after suffering the stroke.

During her lifetime, she worked as a vocalist in the bands of Adalberto Alvarez y su Son, Monte de espuma, Aries and Tesis de Menta, an as a solo artist she recorded several albums and collaborated with prominent singer-songwriters such as Carlos Varela, Yussa, jose Luis Barba, Raul Torres and her sisters Haydee and Lynn and her father Pablo Milanes.

Until the moment of her death, she served as executive of the cultural institution PM Records and was the head of the festivals Proposiciones, Proelectrónica and Eyeife, an important international event of electronic and fussion music, with venue in Cuba.