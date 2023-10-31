Havana, Cuba.- Bruno Rodríguez, Cuba’s Foreign Minister, has arrived in New York City to participate in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday in the consideration of the draft resolution demanding an end to the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.

According to the Foreign Ministry of the Antillean nation, Rodriguez Parrilla will intervene on Thursday to present the report on the damages caused by Washington’s blockade in the period between March 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023.

The project, entitled “Necessity of putting an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba”, will be submitted, on November 1 and 2, for the 31st time to analysis by the international community, which since 1992 has ratified with its votes the rejection of this unjust and illegal policy.

In 2022, the resolution presented by Cuba was approved with 185 votes in favor and 2 against (United States and Israel).

However, Cuban authorities denounce that the United States persists in ignoring this result, and has maintained the blockade in force for more than 60 years, reinforcing it to unprecedented levels in the context of COVID-19.

The draft resolution calls for the lifting of the unilateral coercive measures against Cuba, whose estimated economic damages at current prices amount to 159 billion 084 million dollars and one trillion 337 billion 057 million, taking into account the behavior of the dollar against the value of gold in the international market.

The note from the Foreign Ministry also stresses that Cuba and its people trust in the overwhelming and unequivocal support of the international community in their legitimate claim to put an end to the blockade.