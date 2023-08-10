Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban ambassador Andrés Marcelo González this Thursday delivered to the Sri Lankan Minister of Trade and Food Security, Kachchakaduge Nalin Ruwanjeewa Fernando, an invitation to the upcoming Havana International Fair (FIHAV). During a meeting in Colombo, González conveyed to K.N.R Fernando the invitation of Ricardo Cabrisas, vice prime minister and head of […]

During a meeting in Colombo, González conveyed to K.N.R Fernando the invitation of Ricardo Cabrisas, vice prime minister and head of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba to participate in the 39th FIHAV in November.

The minister thanked the gesture and expressed his interest in the program of the main commercial exchange of the island, which will take place from November 9 to 11.

K.N.R. Fernando and the Cuban ambassador residing in Sri Lanka and concurrent in the Maldives also reviewed aspects of the trade that both countries maintain.

Organized at the Expocuba fairgrounds, FIHAV has, among its usual activities, the updating of the portfolio of investment opportunities and the prospects for economic development of the Caribbean nation.

The appointment is an excellent business opportunity and business contacts with Cuban companies and other nations.