Havana, City.- Cuban Foreign Ministry (MINREX) on Tuesday highlighted the support of fellow citizens living in 37 countries, who signed a statement strongly rejecting the hatred campaign orchestrated by the United States against Havana.

On his official Twitter account, Ernesto Soberón, director general of MINREX´s Consular Affairs and Attention to Cuban Residents Abroad, pointed out that 55 associations and groups in different parts of the world ratified their support for the Cuban people against media terrorism touched off in the United States.

On July 28, Cubans living abroad and associations issued a joint statement condemning cyberattacks and incitement to violence against Cuba.

The statement, published on the Nación y Emigración website, also rejected the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for over 60 years and also considered as major drawback to Cuba´s economic development.