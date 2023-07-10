Havana, Cuba.- Granma newspaper, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Cuba, publishes an article today denouncing the direct responsibility of the United States Government in the riots of July 11 and 12, 2021. The newspaper highlighted as causes the intensification of the blockade in the context of Covid-19 and the incitement and financing […]

Havana, Cuba.- Granma newspaper, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Cuba, publishes an article today denouncing the direct responsibility of the United States Government in the riots of July 11 and 12, 2021.

The newspaper highlighted as causes the intensification of the blockade in the context of Covid-19 and the incitement and financing from US territory individuals and groups to commit violations of the law, which included acts of violence, robbery, assault and aggression.

In addition, the publication explained that a campaign of disinformation and slander was carried out from the northern nation during previous weeks through digital networks.

The text is fundamentally based on the book “Cuba: A Failed Soft Coup,” by Dr Manuel Hevia Frasquieri, in which he defined the violent street riots of the summer of 2021 as “a typical subversive operation secretly directed by the CIA and the US intelligence community”.

The experienced analyst denounced that what happened then was part of a strategy aimed at the so-called regime change, which maintains validity in its approaches, objectives and tasks on the ground, in correspondence with more than 400 million-dollar programs carried out against Cuba since 2008, Inside and outside of the country.

The text also explained that Washington appeals to lies and cynicism to include Cuba in any list that discredits and isolates it, and allows the United States to justify its policy of encirclement and suffocation to seek a social outbreak as soon as possible.

It recalled how the White House tried to take advantage of the difficulties generated by the pandemic to attack the island with more force, increase coercive measures and try to achieve its destructive objectives.

It also stated how the slander promoted by the White House, related to the events it sponsored in 2021, is used as a pretext to maintain the policy of maximum pressure and reinforcement of the economic blockade measures against Cuba.

The article explained that contrary to the falsehoods promoted by the United States, those detained in those events two years ago were proven to have participated in acts of vandalism or that disturbed public order and that no person was sanctioned for demonstrating peacefully, nor were they sanctioned.

Faced with a scenario in which Washington and its mercenaries incite violent acts with the purpose of provoking a police response and setting up a media show to multiply the erroneous image of ungovernability, social instability and promote destabilization, the text added that the main antidote is the unity of most of Cubans.