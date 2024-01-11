Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel rejected the recent acts of violence in Ecuador.

In X, the president expressed solidarity with the Ecuadorian government and the families affected by the events that have caused victims and the destabilization of the institutions.

Through the same social network, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, showed his support for Ecuadorian peace and his solidarity with the government and people in the face of growing violence in the country.

The day before, armed groups took over a television channel in Guayaquil, the university, and generated terror in the streets, causing the Ecuadorian president, Daniel Noboa, to declare an internal armed conflict and classify several organized crime groups as terrorists.

Noboa, who became president in November 2023, ordered the direct intervention of the Armed Forces who began patrolling the streets.

These acts occurred in the midst of the state of emergency decreed on Monday by the ruler, which included a curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local time.

So far in Guayaquil, at least eight deaths and two injuries have been reported in armed attacks, as declared by the city’s mayor, Aquiles Álvarez.

Ecuador ended 2023 as the most violent country in Latin America, with more than 7,800 violent deaths, an unprecedented figure that contrasts with the decrease in crimes until 2017.