Havana, Cuba.-Cuba on Tuesday celebrates International Children’s Day amid the global fight against Covid-19, during which it pays special attention to children under 18 years of age suffering from this disease.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel recently pointed out that children are the most precious thing that exists and assured that the Cuban Health system is completely in charge of caring for the pediatric population facing the scourge of the pandemic.

The president urged families to provide them with greater protection by complying with the health measures, to prevent the number of contagions from continuing to grow, particularly in the earliest stages of life.

Diaz-Canel referred to these issues during a meeting with national scientists, who rigorously monitor children convalescing from Covid-19, for the study and treatment of the physical and psychological aftereffects.

On several occasions, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has stated that his country’s Government is committed to the rights of children, their well-being and full development.

Cuba signed the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Constitution establishes minors’ interests in decisions and acts that concern them; as well as it protects them against all kinds of violence.