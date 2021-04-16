Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reaffirmed on Thursday his country’s willingness to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and equally committed to the purposes and goals of the Ibero-American Summit, on April 21st.

During the virtual meeting at the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Ibero-American Conference, Rodriguez denounced the impact of the US hostile policy, which he described as illegal, immoral, extraterritorial and a massive, flagrant and a systematic violation of human rights.

‘Its opportunistic tightening in Covid-19 times subjects Cuban families to shortages, deprivation and suffering, which makes it even more evident that it is an act of genocide according to the Geneva Convention of 1948,’ he added.

The blockade, he acknowledged, is the greatest hindrance for the Cuban people to exercise their right to development.

The head of Cuban diplomacy assured that the obstacles to innovation and development of the Ibero-American nations are perpetuated due to an unfair and anti-democratic international order, further exacerbated by the pandemic.