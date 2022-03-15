Authorities add new activities to MSMEs and cooperatives sectors

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban authorities announced new opportunities to create micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and non-agricultural cooperatives.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Planning, new activities in accommodation, beauty services, and building services are available.

They include general cleaning of buildings and industrial facilities and landscaping services.

The Ministry added that activities in food production, exporters, local development projects, businesses incubated in science and technology parks, and technology-based companies remain open.

Options for circular economy and recycling, manufacturing, IT, logistics, transportation activities, construction services, gastronomy, and bookkeeping are also available,

As of March 10, 2,361 new economic actors had been approved since the process began in September 2021.

Of the MSMEs, 2,276 are private, and 49 are state-owned, while cooperatives total 36.

By origin, 57 % are reconversions of pre-existing businesses, and 43% correspond to new ventures.

According to a press release, the Ministry of Economy and Planning estimates the newly announced economic actors have generated some 38,000 new jobs.