Havana, Cuba.- The Attorney General’s Office of the Republic on Friday reports on the lawmakers during the second and last day of the 9th ordinary period of sessions of the National People’s Power Assembly (Parliament, ANPP).

Today’s program also includes to update legislators on the Granma provincial government’s work and the results of the highest audit of the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

The parliamentarians will discuss the 25th version of the Family Code bill, which, if approved, will be submitted to a popular referendum in September this year.

On Thursday, the National People’s Power Assembly analyzed the results of the economy in the country during the first half of 2022, when 75 measures were announced to boost the recovery of productive activity.

The parliamentarians approved a report on the execution of budget in 2021, which ratifies its marked social vocation, despite the complexity of the economic scenario in that period, when the country had the highest incidence of Covid-19.

Cuban lawmakers analyze issues of the economy, the country’s epidemiological situation and the implementation of new laws during the 9th ordinary session of the ANPP, which will conclude this Friday, July 22.