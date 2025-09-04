Xi and Putin discuss recent contacts between Russia and the US

Tianjin, China, Aug 31 (Prensa Latina) The presidents of China, Xi Jinping, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, discussed various topics, particularly those related to the recent contacts between Moscow and the United States, confirmed to the media the assistant to the president of the Russian Federation, Yuri Ushakov.

According to Beijing, the relationship between the two countries is in its best period in history and has become the most stable, mature, and strategically significant of the major power relations in the world today.

Putin occupies the main place alongside Xi at all multilateral events within the framework of this meeting, which is attended by more than 20 world leaders and heads of 10 international organizations.

Following his agenda in Tianjin, the Russian president will travel to Beijing to also participate in the military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the defeat of fascism.

In a welcoming address to all the world leaders participating in this event, Xi emphasized that in a global context characterized by accelerated changes and growing instability, the SCO faces a greater responsibility to preserve regional peace and promote common development.

Although the organization was established in 2001 to meet the need for security cooperation, it gradually evolved into a platform for in-depth collaboration in multiple fields, amid a complex international landscape marked by rising US protectionism.