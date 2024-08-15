Share

Caracas, Venezuela.- Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on Tuesday praised legacy of the political and revolutionary life of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, on his 98th birthday.

With the opening of the photographic exhibition “Fidel Castro: Guerrilla of Time” at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the top diplomat reflected on the work and validity of Fidel Castro, whom he considered the greatest political leader of the 20th century and most of the 21st.

Gil recommended turning to the Cuban commander-in-chief because “we will always find an answer in him. He has had to face the worst storms and the most severe of them, which are still in force, such as the economic, financial and commercial blockade of the United States” against Cuba.

In this sense, the FM described this policy as “the most unjust action that humanity has known in the last 60 years against a noble and struggling country”.

The minister noted that the Martiano and Bolivarian people have only left their borders to liberate, teach and heal, sending doctors, professors and fighters for just causes, “without expecting anything in return, nothing more than internationalism as a flag”.

Meanwhile, Havana’s ambassador to Caracas, Dagoberto Rodriguez, recalled the Cuban leader’s meeting with Commander Hugo Chávez in 1994, from which, he said, began a friendship and an important historical cause that was not limited to Venezuela and Cuba, but to the entire region and continents.