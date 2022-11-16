Damascus, Syria.- “The United States and its Western allies implemented a policy of blackmail, pressures, and double standards to the United Nations to favor their agendas”, was the complaint of Bassam Sabbagh, a Syrian delegate to that world body, quoted by press medias in Damascus. Sabbagh’s stance was expressed in his speech during a special […]

Sabbagh’s stance was expressed in his speech during a special session of the UN General Assembly in which a non-binding resolution called on Russia to pay ‘reparations’ to Ukraine was approved with 94 votes in favor, 14 against, and 73 abstentions.

The Western countries’ persistence in establishing the state of political polarization and deepening division among the UN member states by repeatedly convening meetings, aimed at serving their hostile agendas against certain nations is evident, the delegate said.

The diplomat also exposed the double standard of US policy, which ignores its responsibilities for the illegal actions it committed in several member states in Asia, Africa and Latin America, during the last decades.

According to Sabbagh, the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is due to unlimited support to Kiev and constant incitement to violence by means of supplying weapons.