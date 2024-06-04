Share

Havana, Cuba.- The association Cuba Coopération France (CubaCoop) today highlighted its support for the Caribbean nation and its commitment to contributing to its socioeconomic development through decentralized collaboration.

The president of the organization, Víctor Fernández, highlighted the actions of CubaCoop in almost 30 years of joint work with the Antillean country, a stage in which it has contributed more than 20 million euros, translated into economic, social and cultural projects in areas such as health, sports, water and sanitation.

He also ratified the association’s priority of sharing political support for Cuba and the denunciation of the blockade imposed by the United States with concrete support in the economic sphere.

In statements to the Cuban press, Fernández considered the annual CubaCoop gala, held on May 31 in Havana, a success. In this sense, he highlighted the attendance of personalities such as the former Minister of the Interior and Secretary of Foreign Trade Matthias Fekl; the mayor of Tremblay-en-France, François Asensi; the vice president of the France-Cuba Friendship Group of the National Assembly, Yannick Monnet; and the Cuban ambassadors Otto Vaillant and María del Carmen Herrera.

Regarding the ongoing actions, the president of CubaCoop mentioned the project that has allowed Cuban athletes to be trained on French soil for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, scheduled from July 26 to August 11.

There are also projects regarding water, sanitation and health, including one dedicated to supporting the education of children with autism spectrum disorders.

In the humanitarian sphere, CubaCoop launched a call to contribute funds for the purchase of powdered milk for children and vulnerable people, in the context of the association’s work to mitigate the impact of the US blockade.