Madrid, Spain.- Cuba solidarity associations from Spain are nowadays getting ready to send new donation to Cuba following serious fire accident occurred at the Matanzas oil terminal, according to solidarity groups which join collaboration from Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID, in Spanish).

The Communist Party of Asturias, in coordination with the Cien x Cien Cubanos Association and the Valle del Nalón Hospital, also in Asturias, sent a donation with more than 340 kg of first-aid material, medicines and health products. It is expected the cargo to arrive in Cuba in coming few hours, based on coordination with IBERIA Airline.

The Cuban citizen, Bárbara Marín, Cien x Cien Cubanos Association Chair, will hand over the cargo in Cuba on behalf of all people who contributed to this shipment.

Likewise, the “Solidarity Ants, Breaking the US Blockade Against Cuba” Project joined health institutions, alongside many other associations, political parties and Cubans residing in different cities of Spain, who joined their economic efforts to guarantee the cargo to be sent to Cuba.

According to the source, important medicine contributions, transfers to the International Financial Bank (BFI, in Spanish) account -exceeding €14,000- were made.

AECID-launched operation early this week provides for over 27 tons of aid worth €80,000, divided into two air shipments to Cuba.