Madrid, Spain.- Solidarity organizations demanded today more information balance about Cuba from the Spanish press, and asked to stop silencing the voice of thousands of people living here.

The State Movement of Solidarity with Cuba (MESC) and the “José Martí” Federation of Associations of Cuban Residents in Spain (Facre) released a statement to the local press on Tuesday.

They asked the Spanish media to write in a way “that brings the public, in a minimally balanced way, closer to the reality and events in the country (Cuba)”.

“For this reason, we are demanding that the media stop silencing the opinion of the thousands of people who support the Cuban Revolution here in Spain, and they lift the information veto on the work carried out by dozens of groups of the patriotic Cuban emigration and solidarity with Cuba”, the note read.

MESC, which includes 55 associations of friendship and solidarity with the Caribbean Island, and Facre stated that, during the last month, the press, including so-called alternative, is making crude propaganda “of a gigantic operation of interference and political intervention in Cuba”, run from the centers of power in the United States.

Some “agents of change” are exalted at the service of the war of Washington against Havana, they added.