Paris, France.- French trade unions affiliated to the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) plan to send to Cuba by late January a cargo of solidarity with food and other basic products, union leader Laurent Brun stated on Tuesday.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Brun, who is also the secretary general of the CGT Federation of Railway Workers, commented that they have so far accumulated 80 tons of donations within the framework of the “Containers for Cuba” operation, launched in September along with a political campaign to denounce the US blockade against the island and its tightening.

According to Brun, 21 CGT organizations are enrolled in the solidarity initiative, which already raised 140,000 euros for the purchase of foodstuffs such as oil, flour and canned food.

Organizers of the solidarity operation met in mid-January with Cuban Ambassador to France Otto Vaillant, to explain him the details of the operation and ratify him the rejection to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington against the Caribbean nation for more than six decades.

The diplomat acknowledged and thanked the gesture by the CGT trade unions, which have a long tradition along with the Cuban people in their struggle against the US blockade.

Brun told Prensa Latina that among the containers they plan to send by late January and early spring, they will send a shipment with office materials and other items for the Cuban Workers Federation (CTC), with which the French organization maintains a close contact.