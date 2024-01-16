South African alumni in Cuba express support and gratitude to the island

Havana, Cuba.- Members of the Association of Cuban Alumni of South Africa today expressed their support and gratitude to the Cuban government and people, in the context of the 7th African Continental Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba.

In their message to the 245 delegates to the event, from 28 nations, they recalled how they were educated in Cuba despite the difficulties caused by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade on the island.

The 7th Meeting is attended by representatives of political parties and solidarity groups from the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, China, Russia, the United States, Canada, Iran, Mozambique, Botswana, among others.

The Cuban delegation to the event is headed by Fernando González Llort, Hero of the Republic of Cuba and president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples.

The day before, during the first day of the meeting, numerous delegates delved into the reasons of the people of the global south, mainly from the African continent, to show their gratitude and solidarity with the Cuban people.

These included Paul Mashatile, vice president South Africa and of the African National Congress; Buchraya Beyoun, Prime Minister of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic; Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa; and Father Michael Lapsey, prominent anti-apartheid fighter and honorary president of the South Africa-Cuba Friendship Society.