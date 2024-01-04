Solidarity with Cuba from France at the beginning of 2024

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuba Coopération France (CubaCoop) association today greeted the island in a message for the new year, in which it advocated for world peace and reiterated its condemnation of the US blockade imposed on the Antillean nation.

The message signed by the president of the organization, Víctor Fernández, denounced the United States government as responsible for the siege applied for more than sixty years and those of the European Union as accomplices.

CubaCoop, a French association that promotes and executes decentralized cooperation projects on the island, reiterated the right of the Caribbean country to choose its own path, without foreign interference or aggression.

According to the organization, its commitment will remain firm in 2024 with support for the largest of the Antilles, particularly in its socio-economic development.

In this sense, Fernández mentioned on behalf of CubaCoop the prioritized areas of collaboration, among which are water and sanitation, the change in the energy matrix with the use of renewable sources, food security, culture and sports.

The project to support the preparation of Cuban athletes for the Paris 2024 games stands out for its relevance in an Olympic year, an initiative that already bore fruit last year in sports such as judo, athletics and boxing.