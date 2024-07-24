Share

Damascus, Syria.- Syrians and Cubans recalled today in this capital the 71st anniversary of the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks during the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista (1952-1958), and stressed its historical, patriotic and revolutionary meanings.

Those present at the commemoration of this date ratified the spirit of solidarity, struggle, sovereignty and mutual support that unites Syria and the Caribbean nation.

The Chargé d’Affaires of the diplomatic mission in Damascus Luis Javier Cabañas said that this event represented a decisive milestone in the long battle of the Cuban people for their full liberation.

We remember with pride this epic of our history led by young revolutionaries led by Fidel Castro, Raúl Castro and Abel Santamaría, who threw themselves into combat, with the ideals of freedom of José Martí, and gave their lives to give Cuba all the freedom and social justice, said the diplomat.

He denounced that the U.S. government persists in its campaigns of discredit, lies and distortions, and the incitement to disorder and chaos, to justify an armed intervention and defeat the Revolution.

The assault on Moncada taught our people also to turn setbacks into victories, to understand that trenches of ideas are more powerful than trenches of stones, the official pointed out.

He thanked the Syrian people and government for their support and solidarity, and for their condemnation of the blockade and confidence in the Cuban Revolution.

During the activity, a statement issued by the Association of Syrian Graduates in Cuba was read out, demanding the US government to remove Cuba from its arbitrary, false and unjust list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism and to stop imposing sanctions and unilateral coercive economic measures.

The text read by George Bittar and Fady Marouf, two Syrian professionals who graduated from the island, stated that the recent U.S. decision to remove the island from its list of countries that do not fully cooperate with anti-terrorism efforts is an admission of what is known to all.

Such a measure constitutes a political manipulation of the issue and a way for the U.S. to flee from recognizing the absolute truth that Cuba supports peace and saves lives in the world while Washington feeds wars and sows chaos wherever it intervenes, and our country Syria is the best example, the communiqué detailed.

Likewise, the members of the Association condemned the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed on Cuba for more than six decades, and that year after year since 1992, the United Nations General Assembly has been demanding with an overwhelming majority that the United States lift it.

In the activity, there were expressions of infinite gratitude to the largest of the Antilles, and its people, government and Revolution, for giving the Syrians the valuable opportunity to study and acquire knowledge and human values, in front of them, the solidarity with the struggle of the peoples for their true emancipation.

Ayuman Yousef, a civil engineer graduated from Cuba, gave a speech in which he assured that the Moncada lives today more than ever, not only in the island but also in Syria, Latin America and the whole world.

This transcendental event taught us that with little we can do much and that unity makes the people invincible.

During the activity, a dialogue was held with those present on the current situation in Syria and Cuba, and ways to strengthen communication between the two sister nations.

The Assault on the Moncada Barracks, an action carried out by a group of 131 young Cubans, led by Fidel Castro, and the Bayamo Barracks, in which 28 participated, would go down in history as the struggle of the so-called Centenary Generation, aimed at overthrowing the dictatorship of then President Fulgencio Batista (1952-1958).