Share

Moscow, Russia.- The State Duma (lower house of the Russian parliament) approved in plenary session a statement demanding to remove Cuba from the arbitrary U.S. list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

The deputies described as lacking in common sense and not reflecting modern realities the fact that the U.S. State Department keeps Cuba on such a list, the TASS news agency reported Tuesday.

The State Duma specified that the document approved by the Russian deputies will be sent to the UN and to several international parliamentary organizations.

Likewise, the text refers that the legislative body considers that Cuba faithfully fulfills its international obligations, contributes to the search for political solutions, including that of the armed conflict in Colombia as a guarantor State.

“The inclusion of Cuba in said list was an act contrary to the interests of the Colombian negotiation process, and has nothing to do with international efforts to fight terrorism, its sponsors and is nothing more than an expression of politically motivated cynicism by Washington, it adds. Likewise, it is a continuation of the illegal inhumane blockade of the island of freedom, a policy of sanctions aimed at guaranteeing the prohibition of all financial transactions from Havana, the statement says.

The deputies of the State Duma consider that the US pressure on Cuba is a flagrant example of interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, of unfair conduct of inter-state relations through restrictive measures.

They also strongly reject such unilateral measures against Havana and consider absolutely unjustified and unacceptable any element of pressure on the Cuban government and the citizens of that country.

The U.S. restrictions have a destructive impact on the process of Havana’s full integration into the world financial and economic architecture and limit the rights of Cuban citizens to a dignified life, the statement recalls.

Finally, the Russian deputies proceed from the fact that the immediate removal of the Republic of Cuba from this list will contribute to the construction of a multipolar world based on the balance of interests, the principles of equality and justice.