Moscow, Russia.- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov will visit this week Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba to continue with the intergovernmental exchanges with these countries on trade and economic cooperation, the official said.

Borisov´s trip will begin today in Caracas, tomorrow February 17 he will continue in Managua and will conclude in Havana on February 18, his office in Moscow reported.

He stressed that the purpose of his visit will be to discuss ways of improving the bilateral trade and foster economic cooperation among the countries.

The Russian delegation will include representatives of ministries and departments in charge of the different areas of trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation with these countries.

On January 26, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted that President Vladimir Putin agreed to expand the strategic cooperation in all areas during talks with the heads of State of Cuba, Nicaragua and venezuela.

Lavrov stressed that Moscow has expanded very close strategic partnership relations with the three countries in all areas of the economic, cultural, educational and military-technical development.

“In the course of recent telephone conversations, President Putin and his counterparts from these very close friendly States agreed to take into account new forms of deepening our strategic partnership without exception in all areas”, he pointed out.

He expressed his government´s hope that in a near future the regular meetings of the relevant commissions will be resumed and the results of the cooperation proposals will be presented.