Political and economic solidarity with Cuba is called for in France

Havana, Cuba.- French parliamentary leader and communist leader André Chassaigne advocated today for political and economic support for Cuba in the face of the US blockade.

In the commune of Malakoff, in the Paris Region, the deputy presented his book Cuba, a star in the night. The struggle of the Cuban people against a criminal blockade, a text that describes life on the island under the impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington more than six decades ago.

It also includes specific examples of the consequences of the extraterritorial nature of the policy to suffocate the Island.

According to Chassaigne, his book seeks to become a kind of electroshock to raise awareness about what is happening in the Caribbean country and the need to accompany it in its resistance.

The president of the France-Cuba Friendship Group of the National Assembly explained that the panorama on the island cannot be analyzed without addressing what the blockade represents.

He highlighted the initiative launched last year by the French Communist Party to support the Antillean nation, both from political and economic solidarity.

The measures include the shipment of containers, in coordination with social organizations, unions and other forces, to support areas severely hit by the blockade, ranging from health to food and transportation.

For her part, Haydeline Díaz, member of the National Coordinator of Cubans Resident in France, considered the dissemination and reading of Chassaigne’s book to be very important to understand the damage caused by the blockade and the need to act as a matter of justice and humanity.