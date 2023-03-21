Panama City, Panama.- The Asociación Martiana de Cubanos Residentes en Panamá -Amcrp-, called for a new caravan for next Sunday, March 26th to demand the end of the blockade that the U.S. government has maintained against our country for more than six decades. According to Humberto Pérez, president of Amcrp, the new action takes place […]

According to Humberto Pérez, president of Amcrp, the new action takes place two years after the beginning of this initiative in Panama in March 2021 and will repeat the tour through central arteries of the capital.

On this occasion, as has been the rule in eight previous versions, the caravan will depart from the University of Panama and will conclude with acts of condemnation of Washington’s hostile policy in the emblematic Belisario Porras Park, next to the busts of National Hero José Martí and General Antonio Maceo, icons of the libertarian struggles.

Pérez said that Panamanian friends and fellow countrymen in solidarity with this noble cause are invited to join the caravan, just on the day when the people of the Caribbean nation will vote for the 470 deputies to the National Assembly of People’s Power, who will be in charge of electing the president and vice-president of the country and continue with the legislative development of the Constitution.

This mobilization, he said, is in addition to the previous ones carried out to reject the extraterritorial measure that has proven to be a failure in the attempt to economically asphyxiate the country.

Recently, U.S. President Joe Biden extended the blockade against Cuba for another year, which for Amcrp, according to a press release, represents an unreasonable move, as part of the whim of the White House to make Cuba the backyard of the supposed owners of the world, which we will continue to resist as a nation, the group emphasized.

For Amcrp, in the face of the new harassment to the lives of Cubans “there is no other alternative but to renew our support and solidarity with our brothers and sisters”.