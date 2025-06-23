Share

New York, United States.- Tens of thousands of activists took to the streets of numerous U.S. cities this Sunday to condemn the bombings ordered by President Donald Trump against Iranian nuclear facilities, in a national day of protests that highlighted the growing public rejection of the escalating war in the Middle East.

The demonstrations, coordinated by organizations such as the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the ANSWER Coalition, and the National Iranian American Council, spread from Times Square in New York to the gates of the White House in Washington, D.C., passing through Los Angeles, Austin, Cincinnati, Chicago, and Portland.

In the federal capital, protesters gathered under the slogan “No war on Iran! Trump is a war criminal,” at a protest that organizers called an urgent response to what they consider “an absolute war crime” that violates both the United Nations Charter and the US Constitution.

The groups denounced that the military action “threatens to trigger a regional or even global war with mass casualties, nuclear radiation, and catastrophic consequences,” warning of the risks of an unprecedented escalation in the region.

Activists were particularly critical of the contradictions between Trump’s campaign promises and his current actions. “He lied during the campaign when he said he would end the ‘forever wars’ and bring peace,” they said in a joint statement.

Organizers drew parallels with the 2003 invasion of Iraq, arguing that Trump “is no different from George W. Bush, who lied about ‘weapons of mass destruction,'” referring to the false justifications used to start that war. This historical comparison resonated especially with protesters, who recalled the devastating consequences of decades of U.S. military interventions in the Middle East.

Sunday’s protests represent only the beginning of what organizers promise will be a sustained campaign of civil resistance against any further escalation of the conflict, in clear defiance of the Trump administration’s war policies.