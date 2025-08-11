Share

Caitlin Speaks, an influential political figure on TikTok, has revived a controversial episode involving Secretary of State and Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Marco Rubio: his family ties to a convicted drug trafficker from the 1980s.

In a viral video, Speaks explained: “Marquito definitely doesn’t want us to talk about this. His brother-in-law, Orlando Cicilia, was one of the most prolific cocaine traffickers in Miami in the 1980s. He was convicted of moving thousands of kilos of drugs and money laundering, sentenced to 25 years… but only served 12. And here’s the worst part: When he was arrested, he was living in the same house as Marco Rubio. The DEA broke down Rubio’s front door.”

The influencer added that in 2002, when Cicilia was already free, Rubio—then a political upstart—sent a letter of recommendation for his brother-in-law to obtain a real estate license in Florida, omitting their relationship. Despite the fact that drug trafficking convictions typically preclude such licenses, Cicilia received it.

The revelation contrasts with Rubio’s current stance, who as Secretary of State promotes mass deportations of migrants with drug offense records, even minor ones like those of his relative.

Univisión Investigations had already documented this connection in 2011: Cicilia, the husband of Rubio’s sister, Bárbara, was arrested in 1987 during “Operation Cobra”—one of the largest drug trafficking crackdowns in Florida—for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, links to homicide, and bribery of police officers.

The DEA raid took place at the home where Marco Rubio, then a teenager, lived. In response to Univision, spokesperson Alex Burgos called the case “a private matter” and accused the outlet of “sensationalist journalism.”

Rubio, who recently stated in an interview with Donald Trump Jr. that “there are parts of Mexico where the cartels are more powerful than the government. They are the government,” faces questions about double standards.

While he attributes anti-drug advances in Mexico to pressure from Trump, his support for his convicted brother-in-law and his current immigration policy raise questions about the consistency of his fight against drug trafficking.