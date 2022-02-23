Havana, Cuba.- A world message action through Twitter leads in Cuba this Wednesday the activities on occasion of the International Day of Struggle against US and NATO Foreign

Military Bases, four years after the date was established in Dublin, Ireland. The Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) reported that the initiative will take place at 09:00 hours, local time, in response to the call by the World Peace Council, to carry out actions in rejection to the existence of these enclaves on foreign soil.

Among the main hatchtags of the virtual event highlight #DevuelvanGuantanamoYa, #ReturnGuantanamotoCubaNow, #Cuba and #CubaVive, the ICAP communique emphasized, and recalled that the date was declared during the first International Conference against the United States and NATO Military Bases, held in 2018.

The institution also appointed this day for coinciding with the signing of the agreement that became official on February 23, 1903, with the illegal US naval base in Guantanamo, in eastern Cuba, the first one established by the government of the northern nation outside its borders.