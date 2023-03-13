New York, United States.- The International Conference for the normalization of relations between the United States and Cuba continues this Sunday in New York City with the representation of more than a hundred organizations in solidarity with the island. The event began the day before at Fordham University with workshops, panel discussions, an exhibition of […]

New York, United States.- The International Conference for the normalization of relations between the United States and Cuba continues this Sunday in New York City with the representation of more than a hundred organizations in solidarity with the island.

The event began the day before at Fordham University with workshops, panel discussions, an exhibition of Cuban art, a short film festival, and the attendance of activists, intellectuals, and artists from the host country, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean Island.

Its objectives are to demand the exclusion of Cuba from the list of nations sponsoring terrorism, to demand the lifting of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed for more than 60 years against its people, and to call for the end of all economic and travel limitations.

Participants such as the leader of the solidarity movement Puentes de Amor, Carlos Lazo, academic William Leo-Grande, and professor August Nimtz, called for the elimination of all restrictive policies affecting the island.

James McGovern, U.S. Congressman from Massachusetts, urged his compatriots to design initiatives to fight against the blockade.

The member of the House of Representatives considered the unilateral siege as the cause of all the difficulties suffered by the Antillean people.

He urged his listeners to pressure the U.S. administration to reverse its stance towards Cuba and evoked as a positive example the reintroduction of a bipartisan bill by five senators to eliminate Washington’s unilateral siege.

Medea Benjamin, the co-founder of the Codepink organization, also said that far from being an aggressor country, the largest of the Antilles has been the victim of multiple attacks by the United States.

Also attending the meeting were members of the civil society of the Caribbean territory with a representation of the Federation of Cuban Women and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples