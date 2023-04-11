Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of the Interior (Minint) reports this Monday that the 34th operation of the United States Coast Guard Service took place this year, with the return of 38 irregular migrants for the port of Orozco, in Bahía Honda, province of Artemisa. According to a report published on the Ministry’s official website, […]

According to a report published on the Ministry’s official website, these people, including two minors and five women -one of them pregnant-, were intercepted at sea after making three illegal exits from national territory.

The text points out that with this return there are 2,298 returnees to the country by the US Coast Guard, and from countries in the area there are a total of 55 operations with 3,131 citizens.

It adds that Cuba remains firm in its commitment to regular, safe and orderly migration, while reiterating the danger and life-threatening conditions represented by illegal departures from the country by sea and the irresponsible involvement of minors and pregnant women.