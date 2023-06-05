Havana, Cuba.- The VI Regional Meeting of Cuban Residents in Latin America and the Caribbean will take place from June 16 to 18 in the Venezuelan state of La Guaira, showing that living in other geographic scenarios has not stopped them from loving their homeland. The collective feeling that Cuban citizenship is much more than […]

Havana, Cuba.- The VI Regional Meeting of Cuban Residents in Latin America and the Caribbean will take place from June 16 to 18 in the Venezuelan state of La Guaira, showing that living in other geographic scenarios has not stopped them from loving their homeland.

The collective feeling that Cuban citizenship is much more than the “Asere, qué bolá!” or street rumba, will gather around a hundred Cubans living in Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia, Nicaragua, Mexico, Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Panama, Dominican Republic, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Bolivia, Argentina, Jamaica, Haiti and Ecuador.

Among the special guests, the organizers announced, are Israel Rojas and Yoel Martínez, from the Buena Fe duo, who will attend on behalf of the artists and intellectuals who are constant targets of the attack of the haters of our social project.

Online and in person, there will be debates on the inalienable right of the island to its sovereignty and the actions that, from different latitudes, are being carried out to combat the commercial and financial siege imposed by the U.S. government.

The event is being organized by the Association of Cubans Living in Venezuela, under the auspices of the State Government of La Guaira.