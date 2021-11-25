Luanda, Angola.- Cubans in Angola evoked the universal legacy of Fidel Castro as a statesman and strategist on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of his physical disappearance.

“There are currently various activities in our country and in other parts of the world aimed at remembering the trajectory of struggle and the ideology of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution,” said during the act the second secretary of Cuba’s embassy, Yandri Peña.

Peña considered that the tributes are a source of pride for the Cuban people and for the growing movement of solidarity with the island, whose main demand is the lifting of the blockade imposed by the United States government.

“Together with Fidel, we Cubans continue to say “Patria o Muerte”, a slogan capable of synthesizing the conviction that only those who fight have the right to triumph,” said Magalys Fortuné, on behalf of the members of the embassy.

The role of Fidel Castro in international aid to other nations in the face of colonial oppression, external aggression and racism, as well as in terms of social development was also assessed during the ceremony.