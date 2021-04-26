Havana, Cuba.- Cuban youths are on Sunday the protagonists of the 2nd World Caravan against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba for almost six decades.

On his official Twitter account, Diosvany Acosta, first secretary of the Cuban Young Communist League (UJC), pointed out how this segment of the population on Sunday denounced the US hostile policy, considered ‘the most comprehensive, unequal and prolonged economic war that has ever waged against any nation.’

Since early Sunday, the provinces of Las Tunas (east) and Villa Clara (center), representing the Cuban people, joined the initiative in more than 50 cities across the world.

In strict compliance with the health measures to prevent Covid-19, people in those territories toured the main streets on bicycles, skates and motorcycles.

According to reports from official sources, more than 1,000 vehicles took to the streets of Santa Clara from the Capiro Hill to the Ernesto Che Guevara Revolution Square.

While in Las Tunas, on foot or by a vehicle, local people led by young workers and students toured the historic center of the city to reach the Mayor General Vicente Garcia Revolution Square, the finish line of the caravan.

The Cuban family march ‘against the longest genocidal blockade in history that seeks to surrender an entire people by hunger and needs,’ Acosta tweeted.

The youth organization also launched this Sunday a world message action on Twitter ‘to denounce together the consequences of this hostile policy,’ using the hatchtags #Cuba, #NoMasBloqueo, #TuEresElPresente and #EliminaElBloqueo.