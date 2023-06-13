Moscow, Russia.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and his accompanying delegation paid tribute to Russian history at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. In homage to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945), the Cuban head of government laid a wreath on behalf of the people of the Caribbean island. The monument, located in […]

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was inaugurated in 1966 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Battle of Moscow.

In the center of the monument is a granite memorial tablet with a five-point bronze star from which burns the eternal flame, and where it is written: “Your name is unknown, your deed is immortal”.

Marrero’s tribute was the first activity of the second day of the official visit to Moscow, where he will also hold meetings with government authorities to continue working on the bilateral agenda, and later he will hold a dialogue with the general secretary of the Russian Communist Party, Guennadi Andreyevich Ziuganov.

The head of government and his entourage arrived in the Russian capital from the city of Sochi, where since June 6 they participated in various events of the Eurasian Economic Union. Marrero took part in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and in the III Eurasian Congress.

The tour of Russia will continue until June 17, after the Prime Minister’s participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.