Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel greeted Tuesday the meeting between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Nicolás Maduro, presidents of Brazil and Venezuela, respectively.

On his Twitter profile, the Cuban head of state showed his satisfaction with the exchange of both presidents whom he described as brothers of the largest Antillean island.

“These are news that illuminate the political horizon of Our America, congratulations from Cuba,” said Díaz-Canel.

With the tweet, the dignitary shared Maduro’s message about the meeting held the day before, at the Planalto Presidential Palace, Brazil.

“Venezuela is ready to resume virtuous relations with Brazilian investors and businessmen; we have open doors, with full guarantees so that we return to the time of joint work and cooperation,” Maduro stated.

For his part, the Brazilian president described the meeting as historic and affirmed that from now on both nations will be able to recover the right to make international relations policy with the same seriousness as always.