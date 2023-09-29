Havana, Cuba.- First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora on his 60th birthday on Thursday.

The Cuban leader sent a hug from the Caribbean nation to his Bolivian counterpart through the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Arce Catacora was born in La Paz, Bolivia, on September 28, 1963. He holds a degree in Economics from the Universidad Mayor de San Andrés, and a master’s degree in Economics from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom, where he studied between 1996 and 1997.

He spent most of his career at the Central Bank of Bolivia until January 2006, when he became Minister of Finance, and in 2009 he was appointed head of the Ministry of Economy.

On January 19, 2020 he was elected presidential candidate for the General Elections of that year, for the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) and on October 18 he won, in the first round, with 55.11 percent of the votes.

Luis Arce assumed the presidency of the Plurinational State of Bolivia on November 8, 2020, together with his vice-president, David Choquehuanca.