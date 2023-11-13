Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday congratulated his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Dear President @lopezobrador, receive a big embrace and best wishes for your health on your birthday. From this people who esteem and admire you so much, we wish you a happy day with your loved ones, wrote the Cuban leader on the social network X.

Also known by the acronym of his name, AMLO is the founder of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) party, and one of the main icons of the Mexican left together with Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas. Since 2018, he has been leading the destinies of his country.

Under his presidency, Cuba and Mexico strengthened their historical relations of friendship and collaboration, which are expressed in the mutual support in the international arena and in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and other emergency situations, and boost their economic and commercial ties.