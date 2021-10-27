Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday sent a message of congratulations to former Bolivian President Evo Morales on the occasion of his 62nd birthday, on behalf of the Cuban people and Government.

‘Brother, a little late but sure: Congratulations on your birthday! We send you a big hug from this #Cuba you love so much,’ Diaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account.

On occasion of his birthday, Morales also received congratulations from Bolivia’s President Luis Arce, who praised his commitment to social justice for the Bolivian people.

In a gesture of gratitude for the congratulations he received from different parts of the world, the former Bolivian president tweeted that this is the best gift ‘to continue in the struggle for the poorest with dignity and sovereignty.