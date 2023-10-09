Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in which it expresses its concern about the escalation of violence between Israel and Palestine, a consequence of 75 years of permanent violation of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and of Israel’s aggressive and expansionist policy.

“Cuba demands a broad, just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the creation of two States, which allows the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination and to have an independent and sovereign State within its borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the text adds.

Likewise, the ministry advocates that the United Nations Security Council fulfill its mandate and put an end to the impunity of Israel, “the occupying power, with which the United States has historically been complicit, by repeatedly obstructing the action of the body, undermining peace, security and stability in the Middle East.”

The statement from the Cuban Foreign Ministry concludes by calling for peace and the search for a solution through negotiation that avoids a further escalation of a conflict that has already cost the lives of tens of thousands of people.