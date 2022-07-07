Damascus, Syria.- Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal al-Mekdad, and his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parilla, highlighted the historic ties of friendship and the continuous coordination at international forums, the Syrian Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Our relations are deep and our coordination will continue in all international action fields, the Syrian foreign minister said at his meeting with Rodriguez, during his attendance to the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the Independence Day of Algeria.

According to the statement spread by SANA news agency, al-Mekdad expressed Damascus’ gratitude and recognition of the support given by Cuba to the Syrian people through the donation of vaccines to fight Covid-19.

Meanwhile, he commended the historic changes in Latin America and said they show that the peoples of this continent