Havana, Cuba.- The Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba, Inés María Chapman, held a meeting this Tuesday with members of solidarity organizations with the Caribbean country and Cubans residing in the United States.

During the exchange, the Cuban reality, its challenges and solutions were discussed, as reported on the social network Twitter by the permanent representative of Cuba to the United Nations, Pedro Luis Pedroso.

In the context of her participation in the 2023 United Nations Conference on Water, held in New York, Chapman met with the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce.

When intervening in the conclave, the vice president denounced the blockade imposed by the United States as the main obstacle to access external financing and achieve better results in the water sector of her country.

The United Nations Conference on the Comprehensive Midterm Review of the Achievement of the Goals of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” 2018-2028, is intended to accelerate measures to achieve the internationally agreed goals and targets about this resource, and included in the statements in the Agenda.