Dakar, Senegal- The Cuban delegation that visited Senegal, lby Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, paid tribute to the National Hero José Martí, the Cuban Embassy reported this Saturday.

Before the bust, which is part of the permanent collection of the African Renaissance Monument, Rodríguez laid a wreath, accompanied by representatives of the Association of Friendship and Solidarity between the Peoples of Senegal and Cuba.

Students from the Hispanic Circle of Cheik anta Diop University also participated, led by Djibril Mbaye, head of the Romance Languages ??Department at the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences at that institution.

The bust is the work of Cuban visual artist Alberto Lescay and was unveiled in 2019.

Birame Mbarou Diouf, the museum’s general manager, explained the institution to the foreign minister, specifically the fresco that reflects the history of African emancipation, depicting key figures in that struggle, such as Ahmed Sékou Touré, Nelson Mandela, and Amílcar Cabral, among others.

These images also feature the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, alongside the first Angolan president, Agostinho Neto, for their contributions to the liberation of African men and women, and against neocolonialism and imperialist ambitions.

They were also able to appreciate the Living Heritages exhibition, inaugurated on March 13 in conjunction with the embassies of Colombia and Venezuela. Cuba exhibits, in audiovisual format, the faces and portraits of the most significant Afro-descendant women in history to the present day, the source said.

These activities concluded the Cuban minister’s trip, which included visits to South Africa, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal, with a view to strengthening relations with these countries.