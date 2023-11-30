Havana, Cuba.- Cuba will chair the meeting of leaders of the Group of 77 and China that will be held in the context of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) that will begin tomorrow Thursday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The general director of Press, Communication and Image of the island’s Foreign Ministry, Juan Antonio Fernández, pointed out that it is a novel initiative that will be carried out at the proposal of the Cuban presidency of the G77.

He added that the meeting, led by the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, will allow the negotiating bloc to coordinate positions, agree on ideas and have concrete proposals to assert the aspirations and demands that the southern countries have with the problems they face. this COP 28.

For his part, the director of International Relations of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma), Ulises Fernández informed the press that the Caribbean nation brings to COP28 results, commitment and willingness to contribute to the global effort that this event means a change in the way we face global challenges.

He recalled that the Antillean country has a robust public policy and government plans to confront climate change, as is the case of Tarea Vida, which shows the good relationship between science and politics.

He considered that the example of Cuba is very valid due to the comprehensiveness of the effort and because it involves the entire society and all sectors.

The Cuban president arrived the day before on an official visit to the UAE and to attend COP28, as part of the tour that will also take him to Qatar and Iran.