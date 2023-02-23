Maputo, Mozambique.- The vice president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Victor Gaute, thanked people and the Government of Mozambique on Wednesday for their historic and unconditional support for his country, during his visit to this southern African country. At a meeting with the Mozambican Association of Friendship and Solidarity with […]

At a meeting with the Mozambican Association of Friendship and Solidarity with the Peoples, Gaute also reaffirmed Cuba’s will to continue to strengthen the ties of friendship and solidarity with the countries of Africa, especially with Mozambique.

As part of his agenda, the official also met with the president of the Mozambican Chamber of Commerce, Alvaro Massingue, and later with Cuban residents, Mozambican students who graduated in Cuba, and friends in general.

Gaute visited the Heroes’ Square in this capital, where he paid tribute to Samora Machel, the founding father of Mozambique’s independence and a friend of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, as well as those who gave their lives for national liberation.

The ICAP delegation also made up of its director for Africa and the Middle East, Yahimi Rodriguez arrived in Maputo on Tuesday from Johannesburg, South Africa.

Upon arrival in Mozambique, the Cuban representatives met with Roque Silva, general secretary of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo), the political ruling party.

Later, the visitors met with the Cuban Medical Brigade that is working in Maputo and with a group of students who graduated in Cuba and visited Havana months ago, on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of internationalist education.